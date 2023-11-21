Much Needed Rain Returned to the Midwest

The pattern finally changed, and rain returned to Omaha Sunday and Monday.

It had been a while since we received precipitation of more than a trace, recorded at Eppley. You have to go all the way back to October 27 to find the last time we picked up measurable rainfall.

Much of the region recorded rainfall on Sunday and Monday, receiving around 0.10" to 0.25" over that 2-day stretch.

This was also the first time Kansas City, Des Moines reported rain since late October.

This was part of a much larger storm system that brought rain to much of the central United States, including severe weather for Louisiana, Mississippi and the southeast.

So far, it's been a dry autumn. Since September 1, we've recorded 3.48" of rainfall. Typically, we've received almost 6.50" by Thanksgiving. While we did have a wet summer, it was the exceptionally dry month of May that capped off a dry spring, leading to a rain deficit of over 7.00" this year.

This is actually our driest time of the year, as we average around 5-6 "rain days" in November. Contrast that to May where we average 13 "rain days".

LOOKING FORWARD

The pattern headed into Thanksgiving weekend and the end of November is a different one - cooler at times, and wet. So, we should have more chances for measurable precipitation over the next two to three weeks.

We are in an El Nino pattern. While this does not guarantee excess precipitation, it does help us figure out pattern trends for this winter season.

WHERE IS THE SNOW?

Don't worry, snow lovers. Snow is on the way.

As long as the moisture meets up with the cold air, snow will happen. We average almost 27" of snow in Omaha over the winter season. We average 1.6" of snow in November and 5.8" of snow in December.

