Omaha Snow Update

You might’ve (hopefully) read last week’s blog post about our lack of snow so far for the season. Well, after our most recent winter storm, we’ve finally added a bit more snow to our season total!

On Friday, January 14th, we saw a bit of snow, a wintry mix, and then some more snow that continued into early Saturday morning. By the time it was all said and done, parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa saw quite the spread of snow totals!

Norfolk ended up with just two tenths of an inch of snow, but farther east Carroll, IA measured six inches of snow. Most of us fell somewhere in between with an inch and a half in Fremont and Lincoln and four inches of snow in Clarinda.

Omaha came in at just under four and a half inches of snow measured out at Eppley Airfield. In fact, most of the metro saw snow totals between two and a half to four and a half inches.

With this snow, Omaha’s totals for both the season and month of January are a little bit closer to our averages. In total, Omaha has received 7.8 inches of snow for the 2021-22 winter season, and 7 of those inches have fallen in the month of January. That puts us within reach of our monthly average for January of 7.2 inches. However, for the season we’re still below average. By this point, we’d average 11.7 inches of snow, so we’re below that by almost four inches. There’s still plenty of time left to pick up more snow, though our average snow total for the entire winter season is 27.1 inches.

