Omaha's 2025 fall foliage outlook

It’s the time of year when we go from drinking lemonade to pumpkin spice lattes and shed our swimsuits for jackets. Fall is just around the corner, and with it the most iconic part of the season, the changing of the leaves.

Here is what you need to know about fall foliage, and whether this season’s show looks good or not.

Let’s start with a middle school science class lesson. Two main factors contribute to the fall colors: Daylight and temperature. As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, photosynthesis occurs less frequently, so plants shed their excess chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is what gives the leaves their green color. With less chlorophyll, the other chemicals in the leaf take over and produce its various colors. These chemical combinations vary between tree species, which is why the range of colors in the fall is so diverse.

According to various foliage forecasts, the leaves will begin to change color in Nebraska and Iowa in the last week of September, peak in late October, and is over by early November.

Thanks to our relatively wet & not as hot summer, the foliage forecast this year is expected to be better than recent autumns. So, expect a longer & more vibrant fall foliage.

Some people travel hundreds of miles to witness these scenes, but if you don’t want to travel that far, there are some good spots in Nebraska and Iowa to check out. The Loess Hills in Iowa and the Platte River Valley in Nebraska are always good spots to catch some of nature’s beauty, among many others.