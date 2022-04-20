Potential Severe Weather Days Ahead

We just had some severe weather move through parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa last week and we’re watching the Thursday through Saturday time frame this week for the potential for some more severe weather.

Our first chance to see some severe weather is in the second half of Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas south of Omaha as having a better chance for severe storms. As it stands, southeastern Nebraska is in the Slight Risk area, or a level 2 out of 5. The rest of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are in the Marginal Risk area, or a level 1 out of 5. The main threats with these storms would be large hail and damaging winds. As far as timing goes, we’ll have to watch for some spotty storms to fire up to our south in the afternoon and then move northward through the evening and Thursday night. Severe weather isn’t a guarantee, and severe storms will likely be fairly isolated in nature, but you’ll need to make sure you’re prepared.

Some of those isolated storms late Thursday could carry into early Friday morning. Then we expect to see some clearing (and warming) throughout the late morning and early afternoon of Friday. We’ll have to watch for some more storms to develop in the afternoon and evening again, some of which could be strong to severe. Currently, the SPC is highlighting areas mainly west of the Omaha area in the Slight Risk area, or a level 2 out of 5. Parts of extreme western Douglas and Sarpy counties are also in the Slight Risk area. The rest of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are in the Marginal Risk area, or a level 1 out of 5.

Some of these storms late Friday could stay strong to severe into early Saturday, which is why the SPC has part of our area highlighted again for Saturday with a 15 percent chance of a severe storm within 25 miles of any point within the area.

Of course, these things change quickly, so keep checking back with the 3 News Now Weather Alert Team for the latest information regarding potential severe weather.