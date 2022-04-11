Prepare Your Severe Weather Kit

It's that time of the year again where we need to make sure we're prepared for severe weather.

One of the best ways to do that is to make sure your severe weather kit is ready ahead of time.

With the potential for strong to severe storms in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Tuesday, now is the time to make sure you're prepared.

Here's a few of the things you'll want to have in your severe weather kit:



Flashlights (+ extra batteries)

Water

Snacks

A Whistle

A Phone Charger/Power Bank

First Aid Kit

Helmet (to protect your head from flying debris)

NOAA Weather Radio

Any Medications you rely on each day

Your Wallet/Purse (keep some extra cash in it)

Closed Toe Shoes

Rain Jacket

If you have children or pets, don't forget to keep their necessary items in the kit or make a separate kit for them, too.

You can check out the Red Cross website for more info, too.