Prepare Your Severe Weather Kit

Severe Weather Preparations
Here's a look at just a few of the items you should have in your severe weather kit.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 19:49:48-04

It's that time of the year again where we need to make sure we're prepared for severe weather.

One of the best ways to do that is to make sure your severe weather kit is ready ahead of time.

With the potential for strong to severe storms in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Tuesday, now is the time to make sure you're prepared.

Here's a few of the things you'll want to have in your severe weather kit:

  • Flashlights (+ extra batteries)
  • Water
  • Snacks
  • A Whistle
  • A Phone Charger/Power Bank
  • First Aid Kit
  • Helmet (to protect your head from flying debris)
  • NOAA Weather Radio
  • Any Medications you rely on each day
  • Your Wallet/Purse (keep some extra cash in it)
  • Closed Toe Shoes
  • Rain Jacket

If you have children or pets, don't forget to keep their necessary items in the kit or make a separate kit for them, too.

You can check out the Red Cross website for more info, too.

12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018