SATURDAY UPDATE: The latest on the expected Missouri River flooding next week

Over the past 48 hours, multiple rounds of rain occurred from northern Nebraska into southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southern Minnesota. In some locations, up to 10-15" of rain fell. Last night, another round of heavy rain brought destructive flooding to communities like Spencer and Rock Valley in northwest Iowa.

KMTV Up to a foot of rain fell north of Omaha. This water will flow into the Missouri River and cause flooding next week.

All that water has to go somewhere, and over the next several days it will flow into the Missouri River. This will bring the likelihood of minor to moderate flooding to the Missouri River basin in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa beginning next week. Many locations along the river are expected to see minor to moderate flooding.

Friday night also saw a band of heavy rain that fell in central Nebraska near the Platte and Loup River Basins. Although the rivers will rise, there is NO river flooding expected from the Platte, Elkhorn, or Loup Rivers. This will be a Missouri River event.

Below are the latest forecasts and expected impacts from the flooding next week. Broadly, flooding is expected to begin early next week, crest by late week, then recede by the weekend into early next week.

KMTV Latest River Gauge update as of 4pm on Saturday at Decatur and Blair.

DECATUR

Current Level: 25.03'

Flood Stage: 35'

Expected Crest: 35.8'

Flood Stage: MINOR

Begin Time: Tuesday PM

Crest Time: Wednesday

Impacts: Low-lying areas are flooded. Marinas and boat docks flood.

BLAIR

Current Level: 20.02'

Flood Stage: 26.5'

Expected Crest: 29.1'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Tuesday AM

Crest Time: Thursday

Impacts: Flooding could impact I-29 between exit 61 near Crescent and exit 71 near Loveland, as well as the I-680 ramp near Crescent. Several campgrounds are flooded. County Roads 34, 37, and 51 are flooded out east of Fort Calhoun.

KMTV Latest River Gauge update as of 4pm on Saturday at Omaha and Plattsmouth.

OMAHA

Current Level: 20.69'

Flood Stage: 27'

Expected Crest: 31.8'

Flood Stage: MINOR

Begin Time: Tuesday AM

Crest Time: Friday

Impacts: Flooding is expected in NP Dodge Park, Freedom Park, Tom Hanafan Park, Fontanelle Forest, and Halworth Park. Council Bluffs closes all flood gates. Parts of Lewis and Clark Landing at the Riverfront is closed. No major flooding is expected to structures in Omaha or Council Bluffs.

PLATTSMOUTH

Current Level: 20.82'

Flood Stage: 26'

Expected Crest: 30.02'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Tuesday AM

Crest Time: Friday

Impacts: Flooding is expected to impact the boat ramp and gauge site, as well as a private campground 1.5 miles north of Plattsmouth. The Water Treatment Plant road floods as well, but the Water Treatment Plant is not expected to flood.

KMTV Latest River Gauge update as of 4pm on Saturday at Nebraska City, Brownville, and Rulo.

NEBRASKA CITY

Current Level: 14.77'

Flood Stage: 18'

Expected Crest: 23.10'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Tuesday AM

Crest Time: Friday

Impacts: Low-lying areas around the river flood. Areas along North First Street in Nebraska City floods. Flooding is not expected to impact Highway 2.

BROWNVILLE

Current Level: 30.36'

Flood Stage: 34'

Expected Crest: 39.5'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Monday PM

Crest Time: Saturday

Impacts: Lowlands flood, impacting agriculture. The parking lot and boat ramp south of US-136 floods, as well as the access road to the power plant and 648A Avenue.

RULO

Current Stage: 13.26'

Flood Stage: 17'

Expected Crest: 22.7'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Tuesday AM

Crest Time: Sunday

Impacts: Agricultural lowlands flood. Several riverfront cabins flood, as well as the boat ramp in Rulo. Flooding is not expected to impact US-159.