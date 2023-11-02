Weather Blog | November has Arrived, Here's What We Could See

November is here, and we are now well into the autumn season in Omaha. The leaves have reached peak color, and trees will begin dropping its leaves. You know what that means - leaf raking season!

We start the month averaging highs in the upper 50s. Our nights will be cool, but not frigid, yet. We've averaged a low of 36 over the last 30 years in early November.

By the end of the month, the winter cold has typically already set in, leading to average highs in the lower 40s and morning lows in the middle 20s.

17 of the last 30 Novembers have been above normal on temperatures for the month. When it's cold, it's really cold!

We are going into an El Nino pattern this winter, and while there are other factors at play, it can lead to increased precipitation and slightly warmer than normal temperatures during the winter months in Omaha.

The 1990s, which were known for multiple El Nino winters that impacted the Midwest with heavy precipitation and flooding, features mainly cooler than normal Novembers.

The 2000s and 2010s have shown more variability, with drier and slightly warmer Novembers, but still some snow mixed in. There was significantly less snow in the 2010s, than the previous two decades.

Some interesting statistics when it comes to precipitation...

During the current 30-year climate statistics period of 1991-2020, we have averaged around six days of measurable precipitation (rain, or snow). Two of the thirty days during the month record measurable snowfall of 0.1", or more, and we have averaged around 1.8" of total snowfall for the month.

Overall, November can be a drier month for Omaha, compared to other months on the calendar, as we only average 1.36" of precipitation, and the fewest "rain days" out of the year. But, we do typically receive one, if not two minor snows. Only two of the last thirty years received no snow in Omaha.

SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

November 1st

Sunrise - 7:54 AM

Sunset - 6:19 PM

November 30th

Sunrise - 7:28 AM

Sunset - 4:55 PM

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday, November 5th, and you'll set your clocks back one hour.

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.