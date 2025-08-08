What day of the week sees the most rain in Omaha?

It's a Friday night, and you are looking forward to a nice evening out, only to be faced with rain. Of course, it's raining on a Friday; it always rains on Fridays. But does it?

Between January 2020 to July 2025, there has been 420 days in Omaha that has seen rain. So, what day of the week has seen the most rain?

The rainiest day of the week? Fridays. Since 2020, there have been 66 Fridays with rain. Close behind are Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The driest days of the week? The weekend, with only 51 Saturdays and 53 Sundays seeing rain over that same timeframe.

DATA

MON - 59

TUE - 58

WED - 65

THU - 65

FRI - 66

SAT - 51

SUN - 53

So, what about severe weather? I also looked at this data for Douglas County since 2020. The day of the week with the most severe weather is not Friday, but Tuesday.

DATA

MON - 7

TUE - 13

WED - 7

THU - 9

FRI - 6

SAT - 4

SUN - 3

Of course, there is no formal correlation between days of the week and rain. Contrary to what we all think, Mother Nature is not aware of our calendar system, and does not specifically set out to ruin your plans.