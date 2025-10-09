When could Omaha see our first snow this season?

It's about that time of the year, it's getting colder, and the snow is creeping closer. Already, it has been snowing over the Rocky Mountains, and it's not too long before those flakes begin to fly over the Midwest.

So for those dreading the coming of snow, or can't wait for it, here is when we could expect snow using history!

Let's start in October. October is a month where Omaha sees its first snow...sometimes. Since 2000, we have only had 5 Octobers produce snow, or about 20% of them. So, it's not rare, but it's also not common.

However, October snows can have the biggest impact, as we saw in 1997 and 1991.

It's November when we see the first snow, usually. Historically, our average first snow is on November 14th.

KMTV Average first measurable snowfall for Omaha

However, looking at the past few seasons, the average first snow is a bit later, either in the last week of November or in early December. Something to watch moving forward.

KMTV The dates of the first measurable snow in Omaha. The trend over the past few seasons is toward the end of November/early December.

Then comes December & January, where we see our first big-time snow event. A bigger snowstorm, which I have arbitrarily defined as being over 3", comes around the middle of December.

Season-wide, we average about 26.8" of snow. However, the dry winters of the past few seasons are dragging this down. Since 2019, we have only seen one season with above-average snow.

KMTV Snowfall totals for the past few winters in Omaha

So, time will tell whether this season will be another dud, or will we finally get a classic Midwest winter. Stay updated with the Most Accurate Forecast every day for details on when it may actually snow!