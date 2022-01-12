Where's the Snow?

This winter has certainly been a mixed bag of weather conditions as far as our temperatures go. But one thing has been missing...snow! Alright, not totally missing, but we’re way below average with our snow totals across the area.

Here’s a quick look at snow totals around eastern Nebraska. Lincoln is coming in at only 2.3 inches of snow, Valley at 2.6 inches, Norfolk at 3.1 inches, and Omaha at 3.4 inches of snow. These snow totals are running about 5-9 inches below average for this point in the winter season!

3 News Now

Thankfully(?), there’s still lots of winter left to enjoy, so we’ll see plenty more cold weather and snowy days. In fact, our next snow chance will be Friday into Saturday (January 14-15). While details and snow totals are still coming together for our area, it does look to bring measurable snowfall.

In Omaha, it would take almost 7 inches of snow to make up our current snow deficit! Below you can find our current (as of Wednesday afternoon) snow forecast map. Higher snow totals look more likely in parts of western Iowa with snow totals decreasing as you head south and west. This will almost certainly change as we get closer to the event on Friday, so keep checking back for updates.

Impacts from this upcoming system look most likely during Friday evening through late Friday night. Snow will taper off during Saturday. Winds are also expected to pick up late Friday into Saturday, so blowing snow would make travel more difficult across the area. Temperatures will drop on the back side of the system, too, with highs on Saturday only making it into the 20s.

I cannot stress this enough: Keep checking in with the 3 News Now Weather Alert Team over the next few days for the latest forecast updates.

