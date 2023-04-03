Weather Whiplash Ahead

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s as we get a little breezy in the afternoon. While most cities stay dry, we will be dodging a few sprinkles.

We stay mostly cloudy overnight, but also pretty mild, only cooling into the low 40s for Tuesday morning.

Temperatures surge higher Tuesday, with Omaha likely seeing the warmest weather of the year so far. Highs will be in the upper 70s! After a cloudy start to the day, we should see some sunshine in the afternoon. It will also be breezy as the warmer weather blows in.

Tuesday afternoon and evening, a few spotty storms will pop up, mainly south and east of Omaha. The storms will quickly strengthen as they move northeast into central Iowa, but could start to produce some pockets of large hail and damaging winds in southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri, and far southeast Nebraska. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Then, we get cold and windy on Wednesday. We'll see some sunshine, but highs will only be in the mid 40s.

Once we get through Wednesday, we warm up nicely into the weekend. Thursday will be in the mid 50s, followed by mid 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

It's not unheard of to have some snow on our Easter eggs, but that won't be the case this year! Highs will be in the low 70s over the holiday weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. For now, we'll only keep a very small chance of rain on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A Few Sprinkles

Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Chilly

Low: 43

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

Spotty Storms

High: 78

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 46

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.