Weather whiplash: Temperatures pop and drop

After enjoying the low 50s on Monday, we start to cool off today. Highs will be in the mid 40s, which is still above average. The wind won't be as strong today, but it will be mostly cloudy.

We turn partly cloudy overnight as we drop into the low 20s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday brings a lot more sunshine, but it will also be breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 30s, which is closer to average for this time of year.

After cooling off for a couple of days, strong wind out of the south will quickly warm us up Thursday. We'll be flirting with 50 degrees in Omaha with a mix of sun and clouds.

As quickly as we warmed up, we will cool back off. We will only make it into the upper 20s on Friday, but at least it will look nice with mostly sunny skies.

Winter officially kicks off Saturday, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny, but we only warm up into the low 30s in the afternoon.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a lot of sunshine and highs nearing 40.

We keep warming up Monday with mid 40s and partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow North

High: 44

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 35

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 49

