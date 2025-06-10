Wednesday could be Omaha's warmest day of the year, so far

It will stay warmer this evening than our recent mild evenings and the sky will remain clear for you to see the Strawberry full moon tonight. We start Wednesday morning in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the year, so far, with highs in the low to mid 90s. While hot, the humidity stays relatively lower until Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and breezy. A few small storms will pop up late in the afternoon, mainly north of Omaha. A couple of these could be strong enough to make some hail or strong wind before they exit northwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska around midnight.

It won't be nearly as not on Thursday, but you'll notice the humidity has returned. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Like Wednesday, a couple storms could pop up late in the day. While anyone could see a quick storm, the better chance for rain will be north of Omaha.

Friday will be humid, in the mid 80s with more clouds than sunshine as the College World Series gets underway. Grab the rain gear if you're heading downtown, but there's a good chance you won't need it. Any rain or storms during the day will be hit and miss.

Saturday will be humid, in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds with only a small chance for rain. Some rain and thunder may be around to our west of Omaha heading into Saturday night.

Sunday will be muggy, with a few spotty showers and storms, but many stay dry all day. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Another round of rain and storms becomes possible Sunday night into Monday. Highs on Monday will be near 90, feeling much hotter than that due to the humidity.

More thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday as a cold front arrives, cooling Omaha down into the 80s for the rest of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cool

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Isolated Storms

High: 94

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Storms

High: 88

