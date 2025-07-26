Weekend heat cranks up, heat indices near 110 Sunday and Monday

Once the early Saturday morning rain clears out, the sunshine takes over Saturday and we start to heat back up. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.

We don't cool off much heading into Sunday morning thanks to the higher humidity, only in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be hotter and mostly sunny with mid 90s. The very high humidity will push the heat index closer to 110.

If you have outdoor plans over the weekend, make sure you take it easy and stay hydrated. Continue to check on your older neighbors, family members, and friends to make sure they are staying cool and safe. Pets should be inside with you where it is cooler with access to clean water all day.

The heat continues Monday with upper 90s and a lot of sunshine. The combination of heat and humidity will make most neighborhoods feel hotter than 110. A couple spotty storms are possible heading into Monday night, but that chance is pretty small.

A cold front will slowly slide in from the north some time around Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a better chance for showers and storms. We likely have enough time to hit the low 90s Tuesday before the rain hits.

Cooler weather should start to move in Wednesday, dropping us into the mid 80s with scattered rain and storms possible.

Depending on how quickly the cold front moves to our south, there could be some rain still around Thursday. With cooler air still moving in, we may only reach the upper 70s in the afternoon!

By Friday, we'll be down to just a few clouds and possibly a stray rain shower. The cooler summer weather will stick around, leaving us in the upper 70s for the end of our next work week.

