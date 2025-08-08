Weekend heat relief, but rain only for some

This will be the hottest day of the week. Omaha will push into the low 90s, but with the high humidity, it will feel closer to 106 by the end of the day. It will be mostly sunny and breezy.

Overnight, a weak cold front will start to push into northeast Nebraska, helping to kick off some scattered storms there. A couple of these could be strong enough to bring some extra wind or hail. Omaha likely stays dry into Saturday morning as we drop into the mid 70s.

The cold front will continue to slowly drift southeast through Saturday afternoon. This will keep a lot of clouds around, which could squeeze out a few hit and miss showers. Most of our neighborhoods will stay dry, and those who see the rain likely won't take long to dry out. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but it stays humid.

Late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, a few scattered storms are possible, mainly southeast of Omaha. These will come with a small chance for some extra wind or a little hail.

Most of us will be dry Sunday afternoon with more clouds than sunshine. We continue to cool off with mid 80s for highs. The best chance for seeing more storms will continue to be southeast of Omaha Sunday night.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a couple leftover isolated showers around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Most stay dry with low 80s.

We start to see a little more sunshine Tuesday, pushing us back into the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 93

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms Northwest

Low: 75

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 87

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Southeast

High: 84

