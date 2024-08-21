Weekend heat to send highs into the 90s

We'll enjoy a quiet and cool evening with dry conditions. Lows tonight will dip in the low 60s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy and breezy day, but we keep the heat under control. Highs will be in the low 80s.

An few isolated showers can't be ruled out at any time Friday, especially in the morning, but most of us will be dry all day. It will be a cloudy end to the workweek, with highs in the low 80s.

The summer heat, humidity, and sunshine will kick in for the weekend, so make sure you have sunscreen and water with you if you're heading to Offutt AFB for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and humid with a high near 94. Sunday will also be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. It might not help it feel much better, but at least the wind will be blowing around some both days. Both days will feature an afternoon heat index near 100.

Monday will be in the low 90s with at least a small chance for rain to end the day. We drop the heat a little more Tuesday with upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Isolated A.M. Rain

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Rain

Breezy

High: 83

