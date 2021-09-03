Watch
Weekend Looking Good

Brief warm up on Labor Day
Rain tapering off.
Posted at 4:43 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 05:43:59-04

Friday will be slightly cooler with some late-day sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks really nice with low heat and low humidity. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs only near 80. We warm into the low 80s on Sunday with more sunshine.

Labor Day looks dry for your outdoor plans as push into the mid 80s.

We then drop back down into the low 80s for the middle of next week.

FRIDAY
Spotty Rain
Gradual Clearing
High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Mild
Low: 64

SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Comfortable
High: 79

SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
P.M. Storms
Breezy
High: 82

