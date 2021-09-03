Weekend Looking Good

Friday will be slightly cooler with some late-day sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks really nice with low heat and low humidity. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs only near 80. We warm into the low 80s on Sunday with more sunshine.

Labor Day looks dry for your outdoor plans as push into the mid 80s.

We then drop back down into the low 80s for the middle of next week.

FRIDAY

Spotty Rain

Gradual Clearing

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 64

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 79

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

P.M. Storms

Breezy

High: 82

