WEEKEND: One Day Warm-Up and Scattered Rain

Thanks to last night's cold front, we'll be a lot cooler today. Highs will be in the low 50s, but at least the wind will be a lot lighter and we get to enjoy a lot of sunshine.

It gets cold again overnight, dropping just below freezing in Omaha for Saturday morning.

We get to enjoy a one day warm-up Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

After Saturday, we just get colder and colder and colder. Sunday will be breezy with mid 50s. We'll also have to dodge scattered showers starting late in the morning and through the rest of the day. There will still be plenty of dry time mixed in, but it will be mostly cloudy.

We continue dodging the scattered rain Monday, but it won't be for everyone. It stays breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Another cold front hits, and it will be windy Tuesday as even colder weather blows in. We'll see more sunshine, but we only warm up into the low 40s... almost 10 degrees below average.

It will be mostly sunny and dry for your holiday travel on Wednesday, but it will still be breezy as we fall into the upper 30s.

Thanksgiving will be cold. The day starts in the teens and only warms into the mid 30s for the afternoon, but it will be mostly sunny.

