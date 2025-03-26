Weekend rain could change to snow

Like recent days, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s in Omaha. It will continue to be a little cooler northeast of the metro with low 80s. Southeast Nebraska should get a little warmer than Omaha, warming into the upper 60s.

This evening or early tonight, we could see a couple isolated showers and storms pop up, which continue into the Thursday morning commute. While a handful of neighborhoods should see some rain, many of us stay dry. It will also be a little warmer Thursday morning with mid 40s.

Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s! A few more spotty showers and storms will move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa from the south Thursday evening and night, leaving the best chance for rain late Thursday southeast of Omaha.

Friday will be mostly sunny, windy, and warmer with low 80s! Friday night brings another small chance for an isolated shower or storm to hit your backyard, mainly northwest of Omaha, keeping most of us stay dry.

Saturday likely starts dry, but rain becomes more widespread in the afternoon with most of us finally seeing some wetter weather. It will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Most of the rain will end Saturday night.

Sunday likely starts dry too before another batch of rain moves in later in the day. It stays breezy as we keep cooling off with highs in the mid 40s. I still think we could get cold enough quickly enough to change some of the rain into snow late Sunday before we dry out overnight. Accumulation isn't looking too likely right now.

Monday looks dry with a little more sunshine, helping to warm us up into the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be in the low 50s with a chance for rain late in the day.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Evening Rain

High: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

Early and Late

High: 78

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Isolated Night Storms

High: 83

