Weekend Rain Shifting Farther West

The warmer weather continues today with mid 50s, but there will be a lot more clouds. Most of us will stay dry, but there will be some spotty and light rain to dodge.

It starts to get a little breezy overnight and into Friday morning, but it won't be as chilly. Omaha likely only drops into the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a little windy, but we still manage to hit the mid 50s. There will be a few spotty and light showers to dodge in the second half of the day, but most of us stay dry. A few more spotty showers start to move in late Friday night.

Rain becomes more likely by midday Saturday, but with the system now shifting west, it looks like most of the rain will stay in eastern Nebraska, keeping western Iowa and northwest Missouri drier. Anyone could still get hit by some of the light rain late Saturday, though. Even with the clouds and rain, we stay well above average, in the mid 50s. It will also be windy with winds up to 40 mph.

Any leftover rain ends Sunday morning, but we stay mostly cloudy and breezy for the afternoon. It will also be a little cooler, with upper 40s.

We start to get more sunshine out Monday, helping to warm us into the low 50s.

Tuesday will also be a couple degrees warmer with mostly sunny skies, followed by mid 50s on Wednesday.

The combination of the warmer weather, melting, and upcoming rain will continue the threat for ice jams and flooding along some of our rivers. As the river ice continues to move, it could dam up and increase water levels. Keep a close eye on river levels if you live along the Elkhorn, Platte, or Loup rivers.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Getting Breezy

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

Windy

High: 54

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Windy

High: 54

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.