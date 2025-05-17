Weekend remains mostly dry before storm chances return Sunday night and Monday

This evening should be very comfortable weather-wise! The wind is calmer, and temperatures will be in the 60s. Overnight, we fall into the 40s to start off our Sunday.

Most of Sunday should be pleasant, a bit breezy and sunny, with highs into the mid-70s. By the afternoon, clouds will move in, leading to thunderstorms developing near the Kansas/Nebraska border after 8 p.m. These should begin to lift northward through the night, leading to a stormy night for many. A few of these storms could be severe, with large hail being the main risk, but some damaging winds or a tornado cannot be ruled out. These storms could linger through the AM commute, so plan for that.

We should see a bit of a break in storms by midday Monday with highs approaching 70, though a shower is possible at any time of day. This could help the atmosphere recharge for a second round of strong storms Monday evening. These storms could also be severe with large hail, damaging winds, or a couple of tornadoes. The higher risk will be south of Omaha, but everyone is under at least some risk of severe storms.

We lose the severe risk on Tuesday, but scattered showers and storms will hang around. Depending on where storms develop, some neighborhoods could see over 1-2" of rain. Since we have been so dry, the flash flood risk is low, but if any storm dumps significant rain in one spot, it could lead to some localized flooding.

Our weather on Tuesday and Wednesday turns cooler by May standards. Tuesday will be in the low 60s, while Wednesday we struggle to hit 60.

By late week, temperatures are on the rebound with 70s by Thursday. Some small rain chances return Friday and Saturday, though this does not look widespread at this time.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 43

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Late Evening Storms

High: 74

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Strong Storms

High: 71

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Scattered Storms

Cooler & Breezy

High: 61

