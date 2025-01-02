Weekend snow is likely, here is who could see the biggest totals

The clouds have moved out for some but remained stubborn for others. Temperatures range from the mid 20s in our snowy neighborhoods to the low 30s southwest of Omaha.

It will be mostly clear overnight, but it gets cold, dropping into the teens for Friday morning.

We keep getting colder on Friday. Highs will be in the low 20s. There will be some clouds, but we should see some sunshine at times.

Most of Saturday looks dry, but there could be a few spotty pockets of snow during the day. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 20.

Heading into Saturday night, widespread snow will start to move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa from the west. Widespread snow will continue overnight, but it could end by early Sunday morning for neighborhoods along and north of I-80. In these neighborhoods, there could be snowy roads, but likely not significant.

Sunday morning, the snow will start to focus on neighborhoods near and south of I-80, where it will continue into the afternoon and will likely be heavy at times. The farther south of Omaha you live towards the Kansas border, the higher your snow totals are going to be. For many of you farther south, you may want to get your snow blowers ready to go.

The weekend snow will be light and fluffy, and with stronger wind on Sunday, low visibility and blowing snow could be a problem too. Highs will only be in the teens in the afternoon.

The cold weather settles in across the region for the first half of next week. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the teens after starting the day in the low single digits.

Tuesday will be very similar with teens in the afternoon and a mix of sun and clouds.

The teens continue Wednesday with a little more sunshine.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Colder

Low: 17

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 23

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Late

High: 20

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Snowy

High: 1

