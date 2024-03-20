Weekend Snow Shifting Towards Early Next Week

After enjoying a high of 67 on Tuesday, we'll be a lot colder today. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but we'll at least get some good sunshine in the afternoon, and it won't be as windy as yesterday.

As we cool off into the mid 20s for Thursday morning, we may have to dodge a few sprinkles or flurries, but most of us stay dry.

The rest of Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds, and it gets a little warmer. Highs will be near average, in the low 50s.

Scattered rain will push through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa overnight and into Friday morning, but some cities will manage to stay dry. Everyone looks dry Friday afternoon with some sunshine coming out as we warm up to about 50, but it will be breezy.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and a little cooler, in the mid 40s. Some hit and miss rain will move from west to east through the region in the second half of the day. While a few wet snowflakes could mix in with the rain, most of what falls will be rain.

Rain becomes more widespread Sunday, making for a wet second half to the weekend. It will also be windy with highs in the low 50s.

The rain continues at times into Monday morning. Scattered rain continues in the afternoon with a lot of wind and highs in the mid 40s.

Our best chance to see the rain change into snow will be late Monday and into Tuesday morning, but there still isn't much confidence in the exact timing of the change or how much snow would be left to fall at that point.

As we dry out Tuesday afternoon, the wind will start to lighten up, but it will be cold, with a high near 40.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Colder

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Sprinkles and Flurries

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Average

High: 53

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Early

Breezy

High: 50

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.