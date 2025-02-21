Weekend warm-up begins to melt away the snow

It's another very cold morning, so make sure you continue to bundle up yourselves and your kids with extra layers and cover up as much skin as you can with hats, gloves, and scarves.

The afternoons have been getting warmer slowly the last couple days, but I think that warm-up becomes more noticeable today. Highs will be in the low 20 across eastern Nebraska and Omaha with mostly sunny skies. Western Iowa will be a touch cooler with upper teens.

We actually stay above zero overnight and into Saturday morning, but it will still be cold with single digits.

The warm-up continues Saturday with mid 30s and a lot of sunshine. It will be our first time above freezing since Valentine's Day, more than a week ago.

We'll be melting away a lot of snow Sunday afternoon as we warm up into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will put us a touch above average.

Monday will be in the low 50s with a lot of sunshine. Monday evening and night, a little rain could clip areas mainly northeast of Omaha.

The warm-up just keeps going Tuesday! Highs will be in the mid 50s with a few clouds.

We get a little better chance for some scattered rain hitting more of our neighborhoods Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but it likely won't be for everyone.

Wednesday afternoon will be drier with a high near 50.

We stay near 50 on Thursday with only a small chance for rain.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Frigid

High: 21

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Cold

Low: 8

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 36

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 46

