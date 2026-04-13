Welcoming a very warm week ahead!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Storms dotting the week

Temps to climb into the 80s

Breezy most of the week

FORECAST

What a Monday to wake up to! The lowest temp recorded so far for this morning is only 60 degrees in Omaha, and we're only expected to warm up from then on!

The breeze continues through Monday as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. We are also looking dry, and with these breezy conditions, that will increase our fire danger as we head into the afternoon.

As a cold front gets closer on Tuesday, a few storms could develop in the late afternoon and evening. It won't be many, but any storm that can form could become severe. Highs on Tuesday reach the mid-80s.

A few more storms are possible on Wednesday, but any severe risk should move to our southeast by then. Highs will dip just a tad, expect the upper 70s.

We are back in the 80s on Thursday under a mostly sunny sky.

A stronger cold front arrives on Friday, bringing a more widespread chance of thunderstorms. We will have to watch for a severe risk with these storms, but any details are TBD. Highs will reach the mid-70s, but fall into the 30s by Friday night.

We are notably cooler for the weekend, as highs only reach 50 on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday. We might get cold enough on Saturday night for some patchy frost to develop.

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 86

Wind: SSW 25-30

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 57

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated PM Storms

High: 86

Wind: E 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated Storms

High: 78

Wind: SW 15-25

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