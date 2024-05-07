Well-Deserved Break from Storms Tuesday

The weather will be a lot more quiet today! It will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s. There could be a few sprinkles around late in the day, but most of us will be dry.

A few scattered pockets of light rain will move through the region late tonight, but many of us avoid the rain. Everyone will be dry for the Wednesday morning commute as we cool off to about 50 degrees.

Wednesday afternoon will be nice with more of a mix of sun and clouds and low 70s. By late afternoon, a few spotty storms will pop up, mainly north and east of Omaha. The severe weather threat is fairly low, but a couple of the storms could produce a pocket of hail or strong wind.

Thursday will be a little cooler with upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. A couple spotty showers could be around, but most of us will be dry.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around Friday as we warm back into the low 70s.

The low 70s continue Saturday with mostly sunny skies, making for a great start to the weekend.

Sunday will be warmer, flirting with 80 degrees, with a lot of sunshine.

Low 80s will be more likely Monday with partly cloudy skies and a small chance for rain.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 73

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms Northeast

High: 72

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 67

