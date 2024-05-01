Wet and Stormy Weather Continues Wednesday

Most of the morning will be dry, but there will be a few pockets of light rain around for us to dodge. Rain becomes more likely in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri around the lunch hour. The scattered rain and a few storms will expand north through the afternoon, and most of the area will likely have seen some rain by the evening commute. Highs will be near 68.

Stronger storms will move into eastern Nebraska closer to 8 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of those storms could be severe. The tornado threat is pretty low, so a couple pockets of hail and strong wind will be our main concerns with any of the stronger storms. The storms should weaken later in the night as they push farther northeast. With more heavy rain overnight, flash flooding will be a concern. If you come across a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

A lot of eastern Nebraska will dry out just in time for the Thursday morning commute as we cool off into the low 50s. The leftover pockets of rain and a few storms will be more stubborn in far southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, and southwest Iowa. Those areas will be dodging some wet weather through the afternoon. Other parts of eastern Nebraska should enjoy some sunshine Thursday afternoon, helping to warm some spots into the mid 60s. Wet or dry, everyone will be breezy.

Friday looks comfortable with partly cloudy skies and low 70s.

Another round of rain and storms moves through the region Friday night and into Saturday morning. Thankfully the severe threat is very low.

Saturday afternoon will be drier with some sunshine and upper 60s.

We will end Berkshire weekend on Sunday with low 70s and a small chance for rain late in the day.

Rain and storms are more likely Monday with upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Morning Rain

Breezy

High: 65

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 71

