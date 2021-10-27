Wet and Windy Midweek

The rain has arrived and will continue most of the day. We also keep it windy speeds of 20 to 35 mph. The rain and clouds keep us cool, only warming a couple degrees from the morning, into the mid 50s.

The rain will still be widespread across the region early tonight, but begins to clear from west to east overnight and into Thursday morning. Most of eastern Nebraska will be dry by the morning commute, but light rain will continue in parts of western Iowa and northwest Missouri. It will be a little cooler, in the upper 40s.

While cities east of Omaha will be dodging a few leftover spotty showers into the middle of the day, cities west of Omaha will start to see some sunshine Thursday afternoon. Everyone stays cool and windy with highs in the mid 50s.

The wind keeps blowing Friday, but everyone gets to enjoy the mostly sunny skies. This gets us a little warmer, back to the upper 50s.

Saturday still looks like the best day in the extended forecast with lighter winds, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 60s.

Colder air then moves in with a few more clouds on Halloween Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s. We then dip into the upper 40s early next week and could see our first freezing temperatures of the season in Omaha Tuesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Widespread Rain

Windy

High: 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Showers

Windy

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Rain East

Clearing West

Windy

High: 54

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 58

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.