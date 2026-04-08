Wet - but warm - remainder of week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Windy & warmer Wednesday

More rain Thursday

Stormy this weekend

FORECAST

With a pleasant start to our morning and temps already in the 50s, you can already bet this afternoon will be warm!

Around noon today we should reach about 70, but before that, it gets windy. We could see gusts up to 40mph as a cold front arrives in the afternoon, stalling across southeast Nebraska overnight. A few isolated storms may pop up near Falls City, NE and into NW Missouri.

As the front hangs around to the south of Omaha, we could see a few round of thundershowers on Thursday. It won't rain all day, but most of us could see rain at some point on Thursday. Some pockets of hail may be possible near the stalled front to the south of Omaha. The rain moves out Thursday night and Friday stays mainly dry.

More stormy weather returns for the weekend. A few of these storms could be strong. It will be breezy with weekend and highs are expected to reach the 60s on Saturday and the 70s Sunday.

Estimated rainfall amounts will be around 0.50" to 1.00" through Sunday night.

It stays warmer than average, in the 70s on Monday, followed by cooler weather for the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Afternoon Storms

Windy

High: 71

Wind: SW 25-45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Warming

Low: 38

Wind: NW 10-25

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 61

Wind: E 5-10

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