Dodging More Storms Midweek

Another round of scattered storms will move in from the northwest into early Tuesday morning. Be aware of heavy downpours that could lead to ponding on morning roadways.

Once the morning rain clears up, some sunshine will return by mid Tuesday afternoon with the help of clearing skies and thinning wildfire smoke. Temps will again be slightly cooler with highs near 80, but it will also get muggy.

Morning showers are again possible Wednesday, but most will stay dry and see a little more sunshine. Temps will into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday brings a lot more sunshine with highs in the mid 80s again. Friday will be very similar, but there is a small chance for a few spotty showers and storms late in the day.

We keep the mid 80s Saturday. There is still some uncertainty, but there could be some scattered rain for us to dodge.

The return of summer-like heat returns by late this weekend. Sunday's temps will reach the lower 90s, starting a stretch of 90 degree temps for next week.

TUESDAY

Scattered Storms Early

Partly Cloudy

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Nice

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

High: 83

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 83

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.