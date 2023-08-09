Cooler and Muggy Wednesday

The clouds will be pretty stubborn Wednesday, but we should see some late-day sunshine. It will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s at best. Cities that don't see much sunshine could get stuck in the low and mid 70s.

A few foggy areas could form overnight and into Thursday morning as we cool off into the mid 60s.

With more sunshine mixing in with the clouds Thursday, we get a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s with plenty of humidity. A few spotty storms are possible late Thursday night, but there won't be as many storms as Wednesday morning.

Friday will be average for August with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated storm is possible to end the day, but most of your Friday night plans will be dry.

Saturday will be warm and humid with a high in the upper 80s and a lot of sunshine. A couple spotty storms could make it into eastern Nebraska at night.

Rain is more likely Sunday, which cools us into the low 80s Sunday and Monday with lower humidity.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms Early

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 85

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain Late

High: 89

