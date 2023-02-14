Wet Today, But Then Turning Snowy

Widespread rain continues through most of the day, but with strong winds out of the south, we keep temperatures above average, near 50 degrees. Rain totals of 0.25" to 1" will be common. With the combination of rain and melting river ice, ice jam flooding can't be ruled out along rivers like the Elkhorn, Platte, and Loup.

Before the rain ends tonight, some of it will change into wet snow in northeast Nebraska. Any snow accumulation there would stay under an inch.

Overnight, the wind will shift out of the north, blowing in colder weather for the middle of the week. Wednesday starts in the upper 20s, then we only warm into the low 30s for the afternoon. With winds up to 30 mph, the wind chill will be in the teens most of the day.

Wednesday evening, snow starts to move in from the southwest, becoming more widespread at night. The snow becomes more intense overnight and into Thursday morning, likely impacting the morning commute for a lot of cities along and south of I-80. The worst of the snow ends Thursday morning, but some lighter snow could linger into the early afternoon.

Snow totals will be highest towards northwest Missouri. Cities from Falls City, Nebraska City, Maryville, and Clarinda could pick up 3-7 inches of snow. The I-80 corridor, including Omaha and Lincoln, stretching north to Columbus and Tekamah, and Denison are still trending towards 1-3 inches. Northeast Nebraska will see the smallest snow totals with very little and up to one inch.

Behind the snow, it will be breezy and colder for Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

After a single-digit morning, the sunshine returns Friday afternoon as we warm into the low 30s.

Assuming we don't get more snow than expected midweek, mostly sunny skies will be able to get us back above average for the weekend with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Wet and Windy

High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Ends Early

Windy

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Snow Late

High: 31

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Early

Windy

High: 25

