Wet Weather About to Return

Clouds have moved back in, and we won't be seeing much sunshine for the next few days. Those clouds give way to some spotty rain today. Most of the rain will stay in eastern Nebraska, but a few isolated showers could make it into western Iowa and northwest Missouri. Most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

We'll continue to dodge some spotty rain showers overnight, but a number of us will manage to be dry for the Tuesday morning commute. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Late Tuesday morning, widespread rain surges in from the south, with most of us seeing rain by the lunch hour. The rain then continues at times the rest of the day. It will also be breezy and cooler, with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain continues at times all day Wednesday, keeping temperatures well below average. We only warm into the upper 50s with cloudy skies.

Rain totals of 1-2 inches will be common across the region for the first half of the workweek. The lowest totals will be in northeast Nebraska, and the highest totals, some even over 2 inches, will be towards northwest Missouri.

We finally get some sunshine out Thursday, warming us into the low 70s.

Friday looks mostly sunny and warmer! We will push into the low 80s to end the workweek.

The weekend brings a few more clouds mixed in with our sunshine. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out, but most of us look to stay dry right now. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both afternoons.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 51

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

Breezy

High: 56

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

High: 61

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.