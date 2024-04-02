Wet Weather Ending: Here's When it Returns

It's a wet start to the day with a lot of light rain, a few snowflakes, and fog. The afternoon looks drier, but there will still be a few isolated showers around. We should also see some sunshine this afternoon, helping to warm us up into the mid 50s, but it will also get windy.

We stay windy tonight with a few leftover pockets of rain to dodge. We dry out into Wednesday morning as we cool off into the low 30s.

It will still be windy Wednesday, with winds around 40 mph at times. This will make our low 50s feel cooler, but it will be mostly sunny.

We keep the sunshine Thursday and warm up into the upper 50s.

Friday will be similar with upper 50s and a lot of sunshine.

It gets windy again over the weekend, but we keep warming up. Saturday will be in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered rain moves in from the west, first into eastern Nebraska, Saturday night. Rain then becomes more likely across the rest of the region overnight and into Sunday morning. We'll start to dry out Sunday afternoon, but the rain likely won't fully move out until Sunday night.

Along with the rain Sunday, it will be windy with low 60s.

For now, it looks like we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the eclipse on Monday with low 60s.

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Isolated Rain

Windy

High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Windy

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 53

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 57

