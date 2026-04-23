What should you do if a tornado warning is issued, but you live in an apartment?

Go to the basement, or the lowest floor. Nebraskans and Iowans have had these tornado safety tips drilled into our heads since we were kids. And its great information…for homeowners…but what about neighbors who live in apartments? Apartment renters often get overlooked in tornado preparedness, and because it's severe weather season, we reached out to neighbors, and the cities, for answers.



KMTV posted on Facebook asking neighbors to share what they do during tornado warnings at an apartment complex.

Dozens of responses, dozens of answers. In a tornado warning, where minutes matter, this confusion about where to go may cost precious time to get to safety.



Every apartment is built differently, hence the different plans. But what are the official regulations? According to the city of Omaha municipal code, apartments are required to have tornado shelters. The code says that all buildings either provide a shelter within the building, or less than 1,000 feet away from the door.

Other communities in douglas and sarpy counties also follow these guidelines, according to their municipal codes. In council bluffs, buildings follow an older code, according to their website, which does not mandate shelters in apartments.

So, what do you do? If your apartment does not have a plan in place, according to the national weather service, the best course of action is going to the first floor of the building and take shelter in an interior room or under a stairwell.

Many apartments do have tornado safe places, but some do not. If you are unsure of the plan, or if your complex even has one, check your lease, or contact building management.