Widespread Rain For Monday

Spotty rain is moving in this morning, becoming widespread for the lunch hour. The rain then continues most of the day with a few non-severe storms also mixing in with the showers. It will also be breezy and cool Monday, with highs only reaching into the upper 40s.

The rain keeps falling tonight, but dry out before the Tuesday morning commute starts. Rain totals will range from 0.5 to 1.5 inches across the region. We will cool into the low 40s to start Tuesday.

Tuesday starts cloudy, but some sunshine should come out in the afternoon. Winds will be lighter in the afternoon as we warm closer to 60 degrees. While warmer, that's still below average, which is now nearing 70 for Omaha.

Wednesday starts dry, and we warm into the low 60s for the afternoon. By Wednesday night, another round of rain moves in across the region. This batch of rain continues at times through most of Thursday, holding us back into the upper 50s.

The rain ends by early Friday morning, then we start to warm back up. Friday afternoon brings some sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday is looking pretty nice! We'll be in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday brings more clouds and a slight chance for rain, but at least it will be in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 48

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy with Rain

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late-Day Sun

High: 60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.