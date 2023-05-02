Wind Continues to Blow

It will be breezy again today with winds around 20-30 mph in the afternoon before lightening up in the evening. Even with the extra wind, it will be a nice day, with a high in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies.

The wind gets even lighter overnight and we fall into the upper 30s for Wednesday morning. Frost will continue to be possible west of Omaha where it will get a little colder.

The wind actually stays lighter Wednesday afternoon and we keep warming up! Highs will be mid 70s with a lot of sunshine.

We could make it to 80 Thursday as a few more clouds start to push in. Late Thursday, a few spotty showers and storms will move into the region, but a lot of us will stay dry.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a touch cooler with mid 70s. Most of us stay dry late Friday, but an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out.

Saturday will also be mostly cloudy, but we warm into the upper 70s. While most of the day will be dry, a few more scattered showers and storms will be possible again at night.

We'll keep a small rain chance around Sunday, keeping us mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We stay warm, in the low 80s, to start the next workweek.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frost West

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 74

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms Late

High: 80

