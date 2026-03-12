Wind, warmth, and snow - oh my!

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Windy with fire danger today
- Snow chances Friday night & Sunday
- Warm today, but frigid temps Sunday night
FORECAST
Thursday morning seems mellow, with temperatures around freezing and a slight breeze.
That wind will pick up by the afternoon, with gusts around 55 mph. Pair this with the drier conditions and warmth, and you get all of our area under a Red Flag Warning. Some of us towards the north are also placed under a High Wind Warning into Friday morning as well.
On the positive note though, it will be mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 60s.
Another cold front hits Thursday night, ushering in cooler weather for Friday. It will be less windy with highs in the low 50s, winds will shift from Southwest to Northwest, allowing for more cold air to reach our area.
There is a small chance at light snow Friday night with less than 1" accumulation possible.
Clouds return for the weekend with small chances at rain Saturday night, and a chance at rain and snow with blustery winds all day Sunday. This will be followed by very cold air Sunday night. Sunday's winds could exceed 55 mph.
Temperatures will go from the 50s on Saturday, to the 30s Sunday afternoon, to the 10s by Sunday night.
This colder weather will continue into early next week. But we should be back in the 50s or 60s by the end of next week.
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
High: 68
Wind: SW 35-55
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Low: 38
Wind: NW 15-20
FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Light flurry chances
High: 51
Wind: NNW 15
