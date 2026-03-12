Wind, warmth, and snow - oh my!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Windy with fire danger today

Snow chances Friday night & Sunday

Warm today, but frigid temps Sunday night

FORECAST

Thursday morning seems mellow, with temperatures around freezing and a slight breeze.

That wind will pick up by the afternoon, with gusts around 55 mph. Pair this with the drier conditions and warmth, and you get all of our area under a Red Flag Warning. Some of us towards the north are also placed under a High Wind Warning into Friday morning as well.

On the positive note though, it will be mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 60s.

Another cold front hits Thursday night, ushering in cooler weather for Friday. It will be less windy with highs in the low 50s, winds will shift from Southwest to Northwest, allowing for more cold air to reach our area.

There is a small chance at light snow Friday night with less than 1" accumulation possible.

Clouds return for the weekend with small chances at rain Saturday night, and a chance at rain and snow with blustery winds all day Sunday. This will be followed by very cold air Sunday night. Sunday's winds could exceed 55 mph.

Temperatures will go from the 50s on Saturday, to the 30s Sunday afternoon, to the 10s by Sunday night.

This colder weather will continue into early next week. But we should be back in the 50s or 60s by the end of next week.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 68

Wind: SW 35-55

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 38

Wind: NW 15-20

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Light flurry chances

High: 51

Wind: NNW 15

