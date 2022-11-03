Winds Blow In Next Storm Chance

With a lot more clouds around Thursday, it won't be as warm, but still nice. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s... and we stay windy.

A cold front moves into the region Thursday night, kicking off scattered showers and storms. The best chance for storms will be after midnight. A couple of these storms could reach strong to severe levels in southeast Nebraska. The rain will continue into Friday morning.

After a wet start to our Friday, the afternoon brings us more rain, by the end of the day there could be a few leftover showers to dodge. It will also be mostly cloudy and breezy.

Another wave of scattered rain will push in overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. In fact, we get cold enough for some of this to either mix in with a little wet snow or change into wet snow. Accumulations are unlikely.

Saturday afternoon looks more dry now with some sunshine possible. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

The sunshine comes back out Sunday, getting us back into the lower 60s.

We stay mostly sunny Monday, which could keep us in the low 60s!

Election Day Tuesday brings a few more clouds and a small chance for some light rain. It will be nice, with highs in the mid 60s.

Another round of rain is possible Wednesday. If we can get showers to develop, we will see a cool down.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Night Rain/Storms

High: 73

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Showers & Storms

Low: 41

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 44

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

AM Wintry Mix Possible

High: 54

