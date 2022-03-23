Cold and Windy Midweek

We stay cold and windy Wednesday, keeping wind chills in the 20s most of the day. It will be mostly cloudy as we dodge some leftover pockets of rain and snow, mainly along the Missouri River and east in western Iowa and northwest Missouri.

The wind will start to lighten up overnight, but it stays breezy, as we cool into the low 30s.

While breezy, it won't be as windy on Thursday. Skies stay mostly cloudy, but we should manage to get some sunshine out by the end of the afternoon. It will be a touch warmer, with Omaha in the upper 40s. Cities farther west likely make it to the low 50s, but areas west of the metro may only get to the low 40s.

Friday will be another breezy day, but at least it will be mostly sunny! We also get a little warmer, pushing into the mid 50s, which is average for late March.

Then we get a little cooler for the weekend. We stay mostly sunny on Saturday, but fall back into the low 50s. A few more clouds arrive Sunday with highs staying in the low 50s.

More clouds move in for the start of the next workweek along with more wind, but it will be warmer. Highs will be closer to 60 Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow East

Windy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Snow

Breezy

Low: 32

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 56

