Windy and Colder Midweek

Wednesday is going to be windy and colder. With winds gusting around 35 mph, wind chills will only make it into the mid 30s for the afternoon, even though actual temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, giving way to some spotty pockets of rain and snow. Most cities stay dry.

We stay windy overnight, cooling off into the upper 20s for Thursday morning.

After a cloudy morning commute, skies quickly clear, giving way to a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon. Winds won't be as strong, but still breezy, as we warm into the upper 40s.

Friday brings a bigger warm-up. Highs will be in the upper 50s, which is average for this time of year. Most of the day will be dry, but scattered rain showers move through the region Friday night.

By the time most of us wake up Saturday morning, the rain will be gone. The sunshine is back for Saturday afternoon with a high near 60.

We then push into the low 60s on Sunday with a few more clouds and a very small chance for an isolated shower hitting your backyard.

We stay in the low 60s early next week. Monday looks dry, but rain could try to move in for Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Spotty Rain/Snow

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow

Windy

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 48

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 59

