Windy and Cooler into the Weekend

Friday will be a cooler, windy, and cloudy day. There will be some leftover scattered rain for us to dodge throughout the day, but we should get a lot of dry time too. Highs will be in the mid 50s, only a few degrees warmer than the morning lows.

Winds will become very gusty into Friday evening and Friday night. We could see wind speeds of 45-50 mph over eastern Nebraska.

We'll keep our fingers crossed for the clouds to clear out so we can see the partial solar eclipse overhead Saturday morning, but it's not looking too likely. The moon will start to pass in front of the sun in Omaha at 10:24 am. At 11:46 am, the moon will be blocking about 58% of the sun, but you still need special eclipse glasses to look at the eclipse safely. More of the sun will then start to appear with the eclipse ending at 1:15 pm.

Saturday will be a chilly, windy day with lots of clouds. It will be a struggle to warm back in the low 50s by the afternoon.

Winds will finally settle Sunday and the sunshine will return, too! It will be another cool, autumn day with highs in the mid 50s.

We'll slowly warm up in the first half of next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with upper 50s, followed by low 60s on Tuesday.

Another round of rain is possible Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Windy

High: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Windy

Low: 46

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 53

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 55

