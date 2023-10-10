Windy and Stormy Late in the Week

After a cold start to the day, the afternoon looks really nice with a lot of sunshine and highs near 70.

Most of us stay dry overnight, but a few spotty showers are possible southeast of Omaha. It won't get as cold, only dropping into the low 50s for Wednesday morning.

An area of low pressure will cross through the region in the second half of the week, bringing some wet and windy weather.

While a quick shower can't be ruled out Wednesday, most of the day will be dry, letting us warm into the mid 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a little more wind.

Heading into Wednesday night, hit and miss storms will pop up across the region. A couple of these could be strong to severe with some pockets of hail and strong wind. Some of the rain continues into Thursday morning.

We could get a stretch of dry weather in the middle of Thursday. It will also be windy with highs in the upper 60s. Another round of storms is expected late Thursday, with a better chance for some of these storms to reach severe levels, especially in areas along and south of I-80.

There will be a few leftover showers to dodge Friday, keeping us mostly mostly cloudy. Friday's strong wind will blow in colder weather, holding us in the mid 50s for the afternoon.

It stays cool and windy Saturday with highs in the mid 50s, but at least we'll see a little more sunshine.

Sunday, the wind will finally be back to more normal speeds, but it stays cool, with upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

We stay below average, in the mid 50s, Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Storms Late

High: 74

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Windy

High: 68

