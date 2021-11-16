Windy and Warm

Stronger winds, up to 40 mph, kick in from the south Tuesday afternoon, pumping in near-record warmth. Highs will be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. The current record high for the date is 73, set in 2016.
That kind of weather doesn't last long in November. A cold front moves in, shifting the stronger winds back out of the northwest for Wednesday. This pushes the warm weather back to the south. Highs will be in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.
We cool off even more for Thursday. Even with mostly sunny skies, we only warm into the mid 40s.
We get back to average to end the workweek. Friday will be a little breezy, but we get back to the low 50s.
The 50s continue Saturday, but then we cool back into the upper 40s Sunday to mid 40s on Monday.
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Windy
High: 72
TUESDAY NIGHT
Increasing Clouds
Breezy
Low: 40
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
High: 49
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 42
