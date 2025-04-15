Windy and warmer Wednesday, strong storms Thursday night

Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it will be another chilly start to Wednesday morning as we drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wildfire conditions will be high once again Wednesday due to strong winds and very low humidity. So, hold off on burning anything outdoors as fires could become uncontrolled and spread rapidly.

While windy come Wednesday afternoon, that wind will be out of the south, pumping in even warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s in Omaha and western Iowa, but low 80s will be common west of Omaha. We stay mostly sunny.

Thursday could start with some hit and miss rain, maybe even an isolated storm. Most of the afternoon looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It stays breezy as we keep warming up. A lot more of us will be in the low 80s.

By Thursday evening, scattered thunderstorms will begin developing around eastern Nebraska, moving into west Iowa as the night does on. A couple of these storms could be severe, with large hail as our main concern until midnight.

There could be a few pockets or rain still around Friday morning, but the afternoon will be dry. We cool off into the mid 60s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, and the wind continues to blow.

The wind looks lighter Saturday, and it will be a mainly dry day with mid 60s and a little more sunshine.

Rain looks likely for Easter, but there is some uncertainty on placement of the heaviest rain as the track of this storm has now shifted farther south into Missouri. So, we may be able to squeeze out before the rain becomes more likely in the afternoon. This keeps highs closer to 60. Along with the cooler and wet weather, it will also be breezy.

Depending how fast the system gets out of the Heartland, there could be some rain still around Monday morning. The afternoon looks dry, and with some sunshine, we'll warm into the mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 78

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain & Storms

Breezy

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

