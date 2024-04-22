Windy and Warmer with a Higher Fire Danger to Start the Workweek

Today will be windy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. The wind will be around 40 mph at times this afternoon, creating a higher fire danger than normal, so hold off an any outdoor burning. We'll get some sunshine out at times, but there will be a lot of clouds. The wind will lighten up pretty quickly tonight.

After 8 p.m., we'll start dodging a few isolated storms, which continue overnight. The best chance for a storm is south of Omaha, but anyone could get hit by some rain overnight. A few spotty showers could last into the morning commute as we cool off into the upper 40s.

Tuesday starts with a lot of clouds, but we will see a lot more sunshine in the afternoon. It will be breezy and a little cooler, with highs in the upper 60s.

We drop into the mid 60s Wednesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There could be a few spotty showers to dodge Wednesday night, but many of us stay dry.

It gets breezy and warmer again Thursday as we push into the low 70s.

Late Thursday, some scattered rain and storms will start to push into the region. The rain will be a lot more widespread by Friday morning. The showers and storms will continue at times the rest of the day. Some of these could even be strong to severe. We'll have a better idea on timing and storm threats later in the week. It will also be breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday looks like the best part of the weekend to get outside. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the low 70s.

Another round of rain and storms will start to move in Saturday night and continues at times Sunday. Highs will be near 70.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 48

TUESDAY

Spotty Rain Early

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 69

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain Late

High: 66

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.