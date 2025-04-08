Windy days return as temperatures get back to normal

Due to prescribed farm field burns in Nebraska and Kansas, you might notice some extra haze to the sky this week.

Clouds will move into the region this evening and tonight, which could lead to a few spotty showers overnight. We'll start out Wednesday morning partly cloudy, but likely dry, in the low 40s.

The warm-up continues! Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s, and it will be another breezy day.

Once again, clouds will move back into the region Wednesday night, leading to a few spotty showers before the start of Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny, breezy day with cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s.

The wind will relax for Friday, leading to a pleasant afternoon with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

By the weekend, the wind picks back up again Saturday, and it will be a lot warmer out. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

It stays breezy Sunday and we warm up into the upper 70s with a few more clouds.

We'll start next week with more dry weather and cooler temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

