Windy Friday through this weekend, and more rain/storm chances

Clouds will start to move in this evening, and temperatures will remain just above freezing for most of us overnight, which should help limit any"re-freeze" of snow melt on pavement tonight. We only drop into the low and mid 30s for Friday morning.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy and windy day, but we do warm into the mid 50s. By the end of the afternoon, a few spotty rain showers will be possible. This rain will exit by mid-evening and clearing skies will help temperatures cool below freezing Friday night, so watch out for a re-freeze of snow melt. We'll start Saturday in the mid to upper 20s.

While breezy, the wind will not be as gusty on Saturday, and the day should be a little warmer, too! Highs will be in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into Saturday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the region, and could be capable of some hail. Otherwise, severe weather is not expected Saturday night.

We'll start out Sunday windy and cooler, with mid 50s by the afternoon and some sunshine.

Monday will be in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

We warm up into the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday!

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Freezing

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Rain

Windy

High: 54

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms at night

Breezy

High: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 56

