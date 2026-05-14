Windy Thursday with active weather weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Windy Thursday with high wildfire danger

In the 90s Friday

Severe weather possible this weekend

FORECAST

We're waking up this morning pretty comfy, with temps already hovering just at 60!

The wind returns on Thursday as a warm front moves through the region in the morning, and could bring a few thunderstorms with pockets of hail from 9am to noon. Wind gusts out from the south could reach 35-45mph, which may heighten fire danger; avoid any outdoor burning. Highs will be in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

There is another chance for storms Thursday evening across far southeast Nebraska, which could be severe, but there is a < 30% chance for these storms to develop.

Friday looks hot and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Winds will be calmer, around 15-25 mph. We have a chance at a few isolated storms developing around sunset Friday evening.

More storms are likely over this upcoming weekend, and could come with a few rounds of severe weather. Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry for most of the day, with rain chances becoming more likely into the evening.

Thunderstorms on Sunday could develop as early as 1-2pm, continuing through evening. These Sunday storms may be capable of all severe storm hazards.

Some of this rain will linger into Monday, where storms could still be capable of severe weather across Iowa and into NW Missouri.

Rainfall amounts could total around 0.50" to 1.50" from now through next Monday, May 18th.

The rest of next week will be a little drier and cooler with temps at or below average for mid-May, in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Windy

Isolated Storms

High: 84

Wind: S 25-45

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 60

Wind: SE 10-15

FRIDAY

Hot

Isolated Storms

High: 93

Wind: S 10-20

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