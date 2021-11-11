Windy To End The Week

Expect a lot more sunshine on this Veterans Day. While the sun will be great, it will be windy, with the air blowing in cooler weather up to 40 mph. Highs will be in the low 50s with some late-day clouds.
Friday will be a lot colder, mostly cloudy, and windy, with highs in the upper 30s. At times the wind chill could drop into the low 20s, or even the teens. Snow is still possible in Omaha, but the greater chance of seeing some snow will be in areas north and east of Omaha. While accumulation is still not a guarantee, it would stay under half an inch in those areas.
The weekend looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday, followed by upper 40s Sunday.
The 50s return early next week!
We stay dry into midweek with partly cloudy, or mainly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Windy
High: 53
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Windy
Low: 32
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Snow Possible North
Windy
High: 37
SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cool
High: 44
